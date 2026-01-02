Argus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Price

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Argus from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.62 on Friday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

