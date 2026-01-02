Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $183,720.74 in Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $183,720.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,506.98. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $203.34 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.32. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.82.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

