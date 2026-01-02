Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as low as C$6.16. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 96,936 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.23 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$661.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$167.09 million during the quarter. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus on Canada. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

