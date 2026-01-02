Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.39. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.4148, with a volume of 25,543 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equus Total Return in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 1,081.99%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equus Total Return stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Equus Total Return at the end of the most recent quarter.

Equus Total Return, Inc (NYSE:EQS) is a publicly registered, non-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, managing and repositioning income-producing commercial properties. The company seeks to generate long-term total returns through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by targeting corporate-leased office, industrial and retail assets with value-add potential. Equus Total Return operates with the flexibility to pursue core-plus and opportunistic investment strategies across multiple property types and markets.

The REIT’s portfolio spans major metropolitan regions across the United States, including dense urban markets along the East Coast, growth corridors in Texas and established industrial hubs in the Midwest and West Coast.

