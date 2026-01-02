Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.01 and traded as low as GBX 1. Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1.03, with a volume of 465,427 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.
Petro Matad is a company focused on delivery of energy in Mongolia from both the hydrocarbon and renewables sectors.
