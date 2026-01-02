eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) versus Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Head-To-Head Review

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A eBay 20.37% 41.94% 11.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ocado Group and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 eBay 2 20 14 1 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

eBay has a consensus target price of $94.41, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Given eBay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Ocado Group.

This table compares Ocado Group and eBay”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group $1.55 billion 1.69 -$429.66 million N/A N/A eBay $10.28 billion 3.83 $1.98 billion $4.60 18.93

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ocado Group has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eBay beats Ocado Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services. The company is involved in the software and robotics platform business that provides the Ocado Smart Platform as a managed service, as well as offers Ocado Intelligent Automation that sells its technology to warehouse environments in non-grocery markets. In addition, the company provides online retail and automated storage and retrieval solutions for general merchandise to corporations. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.