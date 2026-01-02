Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) vs. WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Head-To-Head Review

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) and Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WAVE Life Sciences and Fortress Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WAVE Life Sciences 1 0 13 0 2.86 Fortress Biotech 1 0 2 0 2.33

WAVE Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 86.27%. Fortress Biotech has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 350.82%. Given Fortress Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than WAVE Life Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WAVE Life Sciences $108.30 million 26.24 -$97.01 million ($0.75) -22.67 Fortress Biotech $57.67 million 1.97 -$46.00 million ($0.18) -20.33

This table compares WAVE Life Sciences and Fortress Biotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fortress Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WAVE Life Sciences. WAVE Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of WAVE Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of WAVE Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WAVE Life Sciences and Fortress Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WAVE Life Sciences -111.64% -75.61% -43.00% Fortress Biotech 6.40% -69.39% -13.95%

Risk and Volatility

WAVE Life Sciences has a beta of -1.83, meaning that its share price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortress Biotech beats WAVE Life Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WAVE Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. It is developing WVE-006, a RNA editing oligonucleotide for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; siRNA clinical candidate for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders; WVE-N531, a exon skipping oligonucleotide for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy; and WVE-003, an antisense silencing oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD). The company has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline for the research, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for disorders of the Central Nervous System; and Asuragen, Inc. for the development and potential commercialization of companion diagnostics for investigational allele-selective therapeutic programs targeting HD. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet. It also develops late stage product candidates, such as intravenous Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; CUTX-101, an injection for the treatment of Menkes disease; Cosibelimab for metastatic cancers; Olafertinib for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; Triplex vaccine for cytomegalovirus; and DFD-29 for the treatment of rosacea. The company’s early stage product candidates include Dotinurad for gout; MB-106 for B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma; MB-101 for glioblastoma; MB-108 for recurrent GBM; MB-109 for refractory glioblastoma; AJ201, an androgen receptor degradation enhancer; BAER-101, a positive allosteric modulator; MB-117 for newly diagnosed x-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; and MB217 for previously transplanted; and MB-110 for RAG1 severe combined immunodeficiency. Its preclinical product candidates comprise Mayo Clinic In Vivo CAR T Platform Technology; AAV-ATP7A gene therapy; AVTS-001 gene therapy; CK-103 BET inhibitor; CEVA-D and CEVA-102; CK-302, an anti-GITR; CK-303, an anti-CAIX; and oligonucleotide platform. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

