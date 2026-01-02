Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading 19.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) shot up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 and last traded at GBX 107.40. 355,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,134% from the average session volume of 28,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.

Gattaca Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.57. The company has a market cap of £33.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

Gattaca (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Gattaca had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gattaca plc will post 6.0025957 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gattaca

About Gattaca

In related news, insider Matt Wragg sold 41,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £37,494.90. Also, insider Oliver Whittaker sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £15,219.90. 40.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STEM talent partners of choice since 1984.

For over 35 years, Gattaca has been helping clients across the world grow by solving their biggest talent challenges.

From contingent recruitment to managed service packages such as our comprehensive RPO offerings, we combine top-tier teams with top-tier tech to deliver award-winning, personalised service on a global scale.

Our purpose is clear – “To provide the skills needed to build a better future – one job at a time.”

