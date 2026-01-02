Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 and last traded at GBX 0.15. Approximately 931,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,245,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17.

Gunsynd Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

Gunsynd (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gunsynd had a net margin of 898.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered. It seeks to invest specifically in Europe; however, it can consider investments in other regions if they are considered to be profitable by the board.

