Comparing Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) & APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 15.49% 19.86% 7.16% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $9.74 billion 0.89 $804.00 million $4.16 5.88 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for APA and Rock Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 3 16 6 0 2.12 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

APA currently has a consensus price target of $26.73, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Summary

APA beats Rock Energy Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. APA Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

