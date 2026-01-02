Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.40 and last traded at GBX 4.40. Approximately 2,609,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,033,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30.

Westmount Energy Stock Up 33.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.85.

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

