Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2026

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTEGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.40 and last traded at GBX 4.40. Approximately 2,609,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,033,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30.

Westmount Energy Stock Up 33.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.85.

Westmount Energy (LON:WTEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.