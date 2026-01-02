Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Co. increased its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,922,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $487.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.93.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $349.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $465.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.14. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

