Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $299,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8%

VNQ opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $94.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

