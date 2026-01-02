X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on January 5th

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5072 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a 753.9% increase from X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ZTAX opened at $25.63 on Friday. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.
X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Company Profile
