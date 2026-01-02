X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on January 5th

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5072 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a 753.9% increase from X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZTAX opened at $25.63 on Friday. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Company Profile

The X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated municipal securities that are exempt from US federal, state, and local taxes. Securities could be of any maturity or credit quality issued by Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands. ZTAX was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by X-Square Capital.

