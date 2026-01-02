Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,889,340,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,858,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,032,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,901,000 after buying an additional 5,135,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,145,000 after buying an additional 5,094,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,865,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,991,000 after buying an additional 4,636,183 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76.
Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.
Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.
