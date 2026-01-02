Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $11.86. Star Group shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 18,097 shares trading hands.

SGU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Star Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $390.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Star Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Star Group in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Group during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers.

