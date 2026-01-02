Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 287.85 and traded as high as GBX 315.60. Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 312.70, with a volume of 1,221,557 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGF. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 294 to GBX 303 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 331 to GBX 334 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 320 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 309.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 306.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 288.03. The firm has a market cap of £5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of c.73,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

