Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Trading 6.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Perenti Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) is a diversified mining services company that provides a comprehensive suite of end-to-end mining solutions, including surface and underground contract mining, exploration and production drilling, and plant operations. The company’s service offerings extend to engineering, maintenance, mineral processing and digital mining technologies, enabling clients to optimize project performance and accelerate development timelines.

Founded in 1987 as Ausdrill and rebranded to Perenti in 2018, the company has built a track record of delivering large-scale mining projects across a range of commodities, including gold, copper, nickel and iron ore.

