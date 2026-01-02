SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 154,946 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 154,946 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 912.9% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 9,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 340,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,121,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

