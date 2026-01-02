SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 28,731 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,731 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after acquiring an additional 958,633 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,953,000 after acquiring an additional 549,899 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

