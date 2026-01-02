Suncoast Equity Management Makes New $17.33 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,992.28. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.82.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

