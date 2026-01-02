SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in CocaCola by 210.8% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in CocaCola by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,557,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,455,000 after purchasing an additional 216,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Articles

