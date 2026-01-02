Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $627.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $624.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $636.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

