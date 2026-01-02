CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,705 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 101,427 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242,823 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 164,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 979,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies in oncology and immunology. The company leverages a combination of small?molecule targeted drugs and biologics to address high?unmet medical needs in cancer and autoimmune diseases. CASI’s R&D efforts emphasize the discovery and advancement of compounds that modulate key signaling pathways, with a goal of delivering differentiated treatment options to patients worldwide.

The company’s lead clinical candidate is famitinib, a multi?targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor that has been evaluated in various solid tumors, including gastric, breast and renal cancers.

