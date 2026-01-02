CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,705 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 101,427 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CASI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242,823 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 164,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 979,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies in oncology and immunology. The company leverages a combination of small?molecule targeted drugs and biologics to address high?unmet medical needs in cancer and autoimmune diseases. CASI’s R&D efforts emphasize the discovery and advancement of compounds that modulate key signaling pathways, with a goal of delivering differentiated treatment options to patients worldwide.

The company’s lead clinical candidate is famitinib, a multi?targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor that has been evaluated in various solid tumors, including gastric, breast and renal cancers.

