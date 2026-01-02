Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,197.50 and last traded at GBX 1,192.80, with a volume of 808888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,186.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,097.27. The stock has a market cap of £13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 1.55 EPS for the quarter. Scottish Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 94.48%.

Insider Transactions at Scottish Mortgage

About Scottish Mortgage

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,145 per share, for a total transaction of £49,899.10. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

