CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 307 and last traded at GBX 304.68, with a volume of 900496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital upgraded CMC Markets to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 280 to GBX 330 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCX

CMC Markets Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £830.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 261.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.20.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £301.50. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.