Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURKU) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURKU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eureka Acquisition stock. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Eureka Acquisition Company Profile

Eureka Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware, whose primary objective is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company conducted its initial public offering of units on the Nasdaq under the ticker EURKU. These units consist of one share of common stock and a fraction of a warrant, providing investors with both equity and potential upside participation in future business combinations.

As a blank?check vehicle, Eureka Acquisition has no commercial operations of its own.

