Allete (NYSE:ALE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.06 and traded as high as $67.99. Allete shares last traded at $67.91, with a volume of 4,393,968 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allete in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Allete Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.90 million. Allete had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Allete by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Allete by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allete by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allete by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Allete by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allete, Inc (NYSE: ALE) is a diversified energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, whose core operations span regulated electric utility services, renewable energy development and complementary energy-related businesses. Through its principal subsidiary, Minnesota Power, the company delivers electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across northeastern Minnesota, leveraging a mix of hydroelectric, coal-fired and natural gas–fired generation assets.

In addition to its utility operations, Allete has expanded into renewable energy through ALLETE Clean Energy, a division focused on the development, ownership and operation of wind and solar projects in the United States.

