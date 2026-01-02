Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.1550. Approximately 408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Trading Down 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%.

Great Elm Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing customized debt financing solutions to privately held, lower-middle market companies across North America. Its investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans and structured credit instruments designed to meet the unique capital needs of growing businesses.

The 8.50% Notes due 2029 form an integral part of Great Elm Capital’s capital structure, offering long-term funding that supports its portfolio of credit investments.

