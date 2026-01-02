Watershed Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,010 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

