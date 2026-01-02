AirJoule Technologies (AIRJ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2025 – AirJoule Technologies had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – AirJoule Technologies had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – AirJoule Technologies was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/22/2025 – AirJoule Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Lucid Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2025 – AirJoule Technologies is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – AirJoule Technologies had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – AirJoule Technologies had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – AirJoule Technologies had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – AirJoule Technologies had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter purchased 264,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $779,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 623,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,947.35. This represents a 73.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Murphy purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $49,130.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,630. The trade was a 82.57% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 387,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,297. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

