Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 8,812 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8%

APH stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

