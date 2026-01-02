Wealth Management Associates Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 373,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after acquiring an additional 175,854 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 121,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Down 1.0%

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

