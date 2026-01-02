Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:GIAX)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2026

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAXGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2,418.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GIAX opened at $16.45 on Friday. Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF

The Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (GIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund invests in globally listed stocks of index-tracking ETFs while employing a daily credit call spread strategy. The actively managed fund-of-funds primarily seeks high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. GIAX was launched on Jul 29, 2024 and is issued by Nicholas.

Dividend History for Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX)

