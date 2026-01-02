Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:GIAX)

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2,418.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GIAX opened at $16.45 on Friday. Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF

The Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (GIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund invests in globally listed stocks of index-tracking ETFs while employing a daily credit call spread strategy. The actively managed fund-of-funds primarily seeks high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. GIAX was launched on Jul 29, 2024 and is issued by Nicholas.

