Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) Plans Interim Dividend of $2.96

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.964 per share on Sunday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 278.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

