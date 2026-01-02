MGM Resorts International $MGM Stake Cut by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 23,821,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,052 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,810,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,987,000 after buying an additional 6,974,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,402,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,778,000 after buying an additional 924,810 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,632,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 119.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 228.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Capital One Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 1,098,748 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,822,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,351,305. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

