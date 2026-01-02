Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Calavo Growers has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of CVGW opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

About Calavo Growers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $13,443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 434,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW), founded in 1924 and headquartered in Santa Paula, California, is a global supplier and distributor of fresh avocados and perishable foods. The company partners with growers in key producing regions to source, ripen and package whole avocados for retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Calavo’s commitment to quality and food safety underpins its position as a trusted link between growers and end-markets.

The company operates two segments: Fresh and Calavo Foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.