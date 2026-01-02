Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.
Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Calavo Growers has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.
Calavo Growers Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of CVGW opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.37.
Calavo Growers, Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW), founded in 1924 and headquartered in Santa Paula, California, is a global supplier and distributor of fresh avocados and perishable foods. The company partners with growers in key producing regions to source, ripen and package whole avocados for retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Calavo’s commitment to quality and food safety underpins its position as a trusted link between growers and end-markets.
The company operates two segments: Fresh and Calavo Foods.
