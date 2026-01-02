iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $55,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $473.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

