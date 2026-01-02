Weaver Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,253 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.36 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.49.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

