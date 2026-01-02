American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,460 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 149,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,560. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $1,720,876.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,283.04. The trade was a 64.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 76,288 shares of company stock worth $3,718,666 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Featured Articles

