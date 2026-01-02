TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 464,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,511,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNFA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of TNF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TNF Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TNF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases.

