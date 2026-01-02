iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Stock Holdings Boosted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 7,006.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises 0.9% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $129.16 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $135.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

