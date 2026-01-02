Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,425 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 8,932 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIQ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000.

About Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG. Global X Management Company, LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

