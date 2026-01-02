Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $980,000 Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Victory Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 152,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

