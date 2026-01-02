iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.4150 and last traded at $25.44. 127,133 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029. IBMR was launched on May 9, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

