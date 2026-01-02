DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.13 and last traded at C$16.07. 30,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 42,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$885.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.90.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc DRI a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. We provide uniquely favorable exposure for investors in the biopharma industry managing a diversified portfolio of interests in medicines that have a demonstrable positive impact on the world and aiming to acquire dependable patent-protected cash flow streams derived from the sales of those important drugs while limiting the risks and costs connected to drug development. DRI has developed a disciplined strategy predicated on actively sourcing royalty streams on medically necessary products and proudly work with multiple repeat deal partners.DRI Healthcare Trust is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 21 2020 as amended.DRI Healthcare Trusts units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under DHT.UN in Canadian dollars and under DHT.U in U.S.

