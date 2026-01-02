Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) Trading 23.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 248,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

ENTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Entero Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entero Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of Entero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entero Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: ENTO) is a clinical?stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company leverages targeted delivery technologies designed to localize therapeutic molecules directly to affected regions of the GI tract, aiming to enhance efficacy while minimizing systemic exposure. Entero’s research and development efforts focus on addressing chronic conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including malabsorption syndromes and motility?related GI diseases.

Entero’s pipeline features multiple lead candidates in varying stages of clinical development.

