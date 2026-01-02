Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,891,419 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 3,460,284 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,385,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,385,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $371,614.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,276.54. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $27,584.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,104. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,683 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,080,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.7% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 500,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.54. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 13.41%. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company’s operations are organized around two primary business segments.

