SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 601,963 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 601,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,477,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF comprises 1.0% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.88% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 4,678.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $38.73 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin. BTC was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

