Bright Minds Biosciences’ (DRUG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUGGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Bright Minds Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Minds Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $607.93 million, a P/E ratio of -63.97 and a beta of -6.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRUG. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

  • Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $115 price target, and materially boosted its FY2030 EPS forecast to $2.24 — a long?term upside signal that likely supports investor optimism. HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)
  • Positive Sentiment: The stock moved higher intraday (~4.2% gain reported) after the analyst activity; intraday volume was below average, suggesting the move is at least partly driven by sentiment around the research notes rather than heavy institutional flows. Bright Minds Biosciences Trading 4.2% Higher — Here’s What Happened
  • Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintains an aggressive multi?year view (targets extending through FY2030) that mixes deep near?term losses with projected future profitability; that makes the research note a mixed catalyst — bullish for long?term upside, but conditional on execution and clinical progress. MarketBeat DRUG coverage
  • Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut numerous near?term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2029) — e.g., FY2026 down to ($6.94) and other quarterly estimates lowered — signaling larger expected losses/cash burn in the next several years. Those downward revisions increase execution and financing risk, which is a negative for short?term valuation. HC Wainwright estimates (MarketBeat summary)

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol DRUG, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research leverages proprietary chemistry platforms to create serotonin-modulating and neuroprotective compounds derived from psychedelic-inspired structures. Bright Minds aims to address unmet needs in conditions such as major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s disease through orally administered treatments.

The company’s lead candidate, BMB-101, is an oral 5-HT2A receptor-modulating compound in clinical development for mood and anxiety disorders.

