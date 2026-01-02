Bright Minds Biosciences’ (DRUG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Bright Minds Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Minds Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $607.93 million, a P/E ratio of -63.97 and a beta of -6.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRUG. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $115 price target, and materially boosted its FY2030 EPS forecast to $2.24 — a long?term upside signal that likely supports investor optimism. HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $115 price target, and materially boosted its FY2030 EPS forecast to $2.24 — a long?term upside signal that likely supports investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: The stock moved higher intraday (~4.2% gain reported) after the analyst activity; intraday volume was below average, suggesting the move is at least partly driven by sentiment around the research notes rather than heavy institutional flows. Bright Minds Biosciences Trading 4.2% Higher — Here’s What Happened

The stock moved higher intraday (~4.2% gain reported) after the analyst activity; intraday volume was below average, suggesting the move is at least partly driven by sentiment around the research notes rather than heavy institutional flows. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintains an aggressive multi?year view (targets extending through FY2030) that mixes deep near?term losses with projected future profitability; that makes the research note a mixed catalyst — bullish for long?term upside, but conditional on execution and clinical progress. MarketBeat DRUG coverage

HC Wainwright maintains an aggressive multi?year view (targets extending through FY2030) that mixes deep near?term losses with projected future profitability; that makes the research note a mixed catalyst — bullish for long?term upside, but conditional on execution and clinical progress. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut numerous near?term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2029) — e.g., FY2026 down to ($6.94) and other quarterly estimates lowered — signaling larger expected losses/cash burn in the next several years. Those downward revisions increase execution and financing risk, which is a negative for short?term valuation. HC Wainwright estimates (MarketBeat summary)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol DRUG, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research leverages proprietary chemistry platforms to create serotonin-modulating and neuroprotective compounds derived from psychedelic-inspired structures. Bright Minds aims to address unmet needs in conditions such as major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s disease through orally administered treatments.

The company’s lead candidate, BMB-101, is an oral 5-HT2A receptor-modulating compound in clinical development for mood and anxiety disorders.

